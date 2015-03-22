Tom Brady continues to own Facebook with latest post

If there's one thing Tom Brady is better at than playing quarterback, it's playing social media maven on Facebook.
The four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback regularly delivered throughout the 2014 season with such posts as trolling Patriots owner Bob Kraft, owning a throwback Thursday by sharing his post-college résumé and riding a Colt six days before steamrolling Andrew Luck and Indianapolis in the AFC Championship Game.
Now we have Thomas E. Brady Jr. living the good life and enjoying a lazy Sunday at the beach with his family, buried in sand, reminding all of us that he's head and shoulders better at Facebook than you, me or our classmates from fourth grade will ever be.