Tom Brady, Charles Woodson, Ray Lewis head top five over 35

It is not often that a player performs better during the twilight of his career, but that is the case with Woodson. He has amassed 37 of his 54 career interceptions over the past six seasons (including seven picks in 2011), cementing his status as one of the premier defenders in the NFL. Woodson's rare ball skills and awareness are also reflected in his ability to force fumbles with timely strips and punch outs on the perimeter. He simply attacks the football with a passion, and the Packers have become one of the league's top takeaway teams due to his presence in the back end.