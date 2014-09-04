Tom Brady (calf) lands on Patriots' injury report

[Empty Body]
Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status
Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed. The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday.
Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell non-committal on DC Ed Donatell's status
Three days removed from the Vikings' 31-24 wild-card loss to the New York Giants, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal regarding Ed Donatell's future as he maneuvered around questions regarding his DC's future.
Brandon Staley explains Chargers' offensive staff changes: 'There's a different gear we need to get to'
The Chargers' collapse on Super Wild Card Weekend forced coach Brandon Staley to make changes to his offensive staff. Staley also had questions to answer after his team blew a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville.
Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season
Matt Canada will return as the Steelers offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.
Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher
After Brett Maher's bad night at the office on Monday, the Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the 49ers.
Despite Boston Scott having 10 career TDs vs. Giants, DC Martindale says the RB isn't 'a Giant killer'
Eagles' running back Boston Scott has had unprecedented success against the Giants in his career, a fact that New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is not discouraged by coming into Saturday's divisional round matchup.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job
Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of his first season, is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl
The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'
During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.
Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup
The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.
