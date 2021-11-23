Tom Brady, Buccaneers return to winning form: 'Hoping our best football's ahead of us'

A Daniel Jones touchdown pass to former first-round offensive lineman Andrew Thomas led to a tie ballgame at 10-all in the second quarter, but the Buccaneers responded with a scoring march on the ensuing drive capped by a Ronald Jones touchdown run. It was the start of a 20-point run for the Bucs that played out in the proverbial game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.

Thus, even though the Giants responded from the Bucs' opening salvo, it was Tampa Bay's first shot that truly set the tone for a game in which the Buccaneers' offense was consistent and their defense was dominant.

However, it was the veteran QB's 10-yard sprint on the team's second drive that proved to be the biggest highlight. And it was 10 yards, even though Brady said differently after the game.

"Eleven-yard run," Brady said when asked about his 10-yard scramble. "Doesn't happen very often so I do remember how far they go."

Brady scrambled to the left, pulled off a low hurdle of a diving would-be tackler and then slid cleats up through a defender before springing up, pumping his fist and screaming aloud.

"It's been forever. Probably never," Brady said of "hurdling" an opponent. "That's not what I do. Good to have it come up. Hopefully I can do that next week."

The fleet feet of Brady carried him to a first down on the third-and-4 play. It led to a field goal by Ryan Succop﻿, but stood as a highlight in a game that certainly wasn't perfect for Tampa Bay, but was exactly what it needed after the frustration of consecutive defeats in which the Bucs didn't play at their best.

It was also a snapshot of Brady's willingness to do whatever it takes to propel his team to victory.

"I was kinda open on that play, going up the seams, so I was like, I looked back, I was like why aren't I getting the ball. And he's running the ball, I was like Tom, man, you coulda just chucked up in the air, maybe it would've been a touchdown," tight end Rob Gronkowski joked. "I also saw him running and was like, man that's pretty dope. He got a first down, that's what we needed, so that was a good play by him. It's cool to see him run; 44-years-old, he's running around getting first downs. That's pretty impressive."

Entering Monday's prime-time showdown, Brady was 5-3 against the Giants, with two of those losses in the Super Bowl. Six of those eight games were decided by four points or less and Brady was 3-3 in those, per NFL Research.

This wasn't one of those close classics. This was a game in which the Super Bowl champs got right and improved to 7-3, while the Giants sputtered to 3-7.

Things are likely to get more troublesome on Sunday when Tampa Bay faces the streaking Indianapolis Colts.

"Every day that goes by is closer to the end of the season. Every game is more important, cause there's fewer of them and you don't get any of them back," said Brady, who surpassed 3,000 yards passing in a season for an NFL-record Tom Brady 19th time. "We're at a decent point, but we can play a lot better than we played. Seven and three through 10 games, there's a lot to learn from. Hoping our best football's ahead of us."

The hope returned and replaced the frustration for Brady and his bunch on Monday night. The Buccaneers got back on the winning track and their road to repeating in emphatic fashion.