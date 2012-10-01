Tom Brady, Brandon Bolden are FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 05:11 PM

The NFL announced Friday that quarterback Tom Brady of the New England and running back Brandon Bolden of the New England Patriots are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

Brady completed 22 of 36 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in the Patriots' 52-28 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Bolden rushed for 137 yards and scored one touchdown on 16 carries in the Patriots' defeat of the Bills.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in New England. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady was 22 of 36 for 340 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Patriots victory over the Buffalo Bills 52-28.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning threw for 338 yards on 30 of 38 attempts and three touchdowns. He finished his day with a 130.0 passer rating in the Broncos win over the Oakland Raiders 37-6.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 25 of 40 passes for 369 yards and three scores. Ryan connected on a 59-yard pass to WR Roddy White which put the Falcons into position to kick the game-winning field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers 30-28.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots

Bolden rushed for 137 yards and scored one touchdown on 16 carries in the Patriots' defeat of the Buffalo Bills 52-28.

Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans

Johnson tallied 141 yards on the ground on 25 carries in the Titans 38-14 loss to the Houston Texans.

Willis McGahee, Denver Broncos

McGahee gained 112 yards on 19 carries and scored one touchdown as the Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders 37-6.

