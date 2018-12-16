Tom Brady becomes fourth QB to pass for 70,000 yards

The New England Patriots quarterback passed the 70,000-passing yard mark with an 8-yard completion to Rex Burkhead in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots went on to lose the game, 17-10.
Brady needed 141 passing yards in Pittsburgh to reach the milestone. The 41-year-old QB finished with 279 yards, a touchdown and an interception in defeat and exited the game with 70,138 career passing yards.
TB12 joins elite company atop Mount Quarterback in passing for over 70,000 yards: Drew Brees (73,908 passing yards), Peyton Manning (71,940), Brett Favre (71,838).