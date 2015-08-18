Around the NFL

Tom Brady attends settlement talks in New York

Published: Aug 18, 2015 at 04:30 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Tom Brady was not at Patriots practice Tuesday morning in Foxborough, as he was in New York for settlement talks regarding his four-game suspension.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reports, per two sources apprised of the process, that Brady has been informed that there's no need for him to be present for Wednesday's previously scheduled settlement conference. Instead, Brady will head back to join his teammates in West Virginia for their joint-practice with the Saints.

The principals of the Brady case, including Brady and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, were not required to attend this settlement conference. It's unclear if Goodell will attend.

"We are not going to comment on our attendees in advance of tomorrow's hearing," the NFL said in a statement.

Brady also missed practice last week in an effort to settle his differences with the NFL about his four game suspension for the use of deflated footballs in last AFC Championship. Brady and Goodell met last Wednesday in New York for a settlement conference that included one period open to the public followed by a session during which the sides remained behind doors while attempting to find common ground.

Speaking that day on the NFL Network, Director of the Tulane Law Sports Program and NFL Media legal analyst Gabe Feldman, who was in attendance, noted that the judge hit on the settlement pressure points.

"I think that it was a big part of the purpose of this morning was for the judge to poke holes in both sides," Feldman said. "To say, I have some serious questions about both of your cases and I could rule against each of you based on the questions I have. So rather than risk losing it all, rather than risk a worst-case scenario, why not move a little bit in toward something of a settlement rather than face my decision."

