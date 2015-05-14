Around the NFL

Tom Brady appeals suspension; Goodell to hear case

Published: May 14, 2015 at 03:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will hear the appeal of Tom Brady's four-game suspension, the league confirmed to NFL Media's Albert Breer on Thursday. The NFL Players Association's appeal of Brady's suspension was officially filed earlier Thursday and the full appeal letter can be seen here.

Goodell's decision to hear the appeal himself is in accordance with the process agreed upon with the NFLPA in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement. Brady's suspension was based upon the findings of the Wells Report. The report concluded it was "more probable than not" that Brady was "at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities" regarding the deflation of Patriots game balls used in the AFC Championship Game.

The NFLPA had publicly pushed for Goodell to appoint a neutral arbitrator to hear the appeal.

"Given the NFL's history of inconsistency and arbitrary decisions in disciplinary matters, it is only fair that a neutral arbitrator hear this appeal," the NFLPA said in a statement.

The Wells Report, released May 6, also stated that Brady did not fully cooperate with the league's investigation by refusing to hand over "any relevant electronic evidence."

The lack of cooperation, in part, led to the four-game suspension handed down by the NFL.

Among those representing the Patriots quarterback will be labor lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, who has successfully battled the NFL in previous cases, such as the New Orleans Saints' BountyGate scandal.

If the suspension is upheld, Brady will miss the first four games of the 2015 season, including the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady's appeal followed the Patriots' Thursday rebuttal to the Wells Report, which came via a site called WellsReportContext.com.

The Patriots organization has not yet announced whether it will appeal the $1 million fine and two forfeited draft picks (including a 2016 first-round pick) levied by the NFL. Owner Robert Kraft stated after the punishment was announced that the penalty "far exceeded any reasonable expectation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Von Miller, Rams mutually interested in 2022 return

Von Miller closed out the season proving there's still good tread on his tires. There's a real chance his football ride will continue in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport reports that there is mutual interest in Miller returning to the Rams. While the future Hall of Famer is expected to command a big payday, Rapoport noted that L.A. intends to do everything it can to bring him back.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW