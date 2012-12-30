Tom Brady and New England Patriots earn playoff bye with win vs. Miami Dolphins

NOTES: The Patriots won their sixth game in a row against the Dolphins and finished with 11 wins in their last 12 games. ... Tannehill set Miami rookie records with 282 completions, 484 attempts and 3,294 yards passing ... The Patriots set an NFL record with 444 first downs after getting 28 during the game. They began the game tied with the 2011 New Orleans Saints at 416. ... Miami's Anthony Fasano and Kevin Burnett left the game in the third quarter and were evaluated for concussions. No results were announced.