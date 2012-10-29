Tom Brady and Doug Martin voted as FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 8

The NFL announced today that quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and running back Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on October 25-29.
Brady threw four touchdowns, completing 23 of 35 passes for 304 yards in the Patriots' 45-7 win against the St. Louis Rams in London, England.
Martin rushed for 135 yards on 29 carries and scored one touchdown in a 36-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brady and Martin were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in New England and Tampa Bay. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx is proud to sponsor the 10th annual Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week program. The Awards highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs, while supporting small business efforts and providing business solutions that matter to fans and customers alike. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning completed 22 of 30 passes for 305 yards and three scores through the air in route to the Broncos' 34-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford was 34 of 49 for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns
Richardson rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries and one score in in the Browns' 7-6 victory over the San Diego Chargers.