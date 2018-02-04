Around the NFL

Tom Brady after Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss: 'It sucks'

Published: Feb 04, 2018 at 03:25 PM

The "Greatest of All Time" had the ball, down five points with two timeouts and two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

We've all seen this one before.

This time, though, the ending wasn't what we'd grown accustomed to from Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. There were no late fourth-quarter heroics from the GOAT in Super Bowl LII. The quarterback was stripped, the Philadelphia Eagles recovered, and after a failed Hail Mary on the next Pats' possession, Brady did something the football world isn't used to: He lost a big game that he had a chance to win late.

"They're all pretty disappointing," Brady said of the 41-33 loss after the game. "I mean, losing sucks. But you show up and you try to win and sometimes you lose and that's the way it goes."

The Patriots lost for many reasons Sunday night, but Brady's play wasn't one of them. The quarterback threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards. He tossed three scores. He rushed for six yards, too.

Yet it was his fumble, caused by Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham, that ultimately sealed the Patriots' fate. And that was something Brady could only describe as "it sucks" afterward.

"Yeah, I mean, it does suck," Brady said. "It obviously -- yup, it sucks."

Brady, now 5-3 in Super Bowls, expects to have a shot to atone for the loss next season. Despite turning 41 in August, the quarterback said he sees no reason why he wouldn't be under center in New England next season to try to win a sixth ring.

"I expect to be back, so we'll see," Brady said. "I mean, it's 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don't see why I wouldn't be back."

