Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, new-look Eagles will own dog days

Brady has had no public comment since his suspension was announced, but it is clear through statements from his agent, Don Yee, that Brady feels wronged by the Wells Report and its findings. If his suspension is upheld in whole or in part on appeal, will Brady remain angry enough to see this through all the way to court, which would almost certainly overlap with at least the start of the season and could take months, if not years, to be resolved? Brady and his lawyers would have to receive an injunction from the court to allow him to play while the case winds its way through court. If they don't get an injunction, Brady would have to serve the suspension. The New England Patriots have already stood down as an organization, although they admitted no wrong-doing. You wonder what the conversations between Robert Kraft and Brady and between Bill Belichick and Brady will be like as the Pats icon ponders his options.