Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

Published: May 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

We saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers duke it out on a grand football stage in January.

Come July, they'll face off on the links.

Brady and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson will battle Rodgers and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in the latest edition of The Match on July 6. The showdown, which was announced Wednesday, will be the fourth edition of the lauded match play event that most recently saw Mickelson pair with NBA hall of famer Charles Barkley to defeat soon-to-be-enshrined Pro Football Hall of Fame Peyton Manning and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Brady has participated in this event once before, playing alongside Mickelson a year ago in a match against Manning and golf legend Tiger Woods. This will be Rodgers' first appearance in the event, which will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Brady and Rodgers seldom squared off on the football field prior to their meeting in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, a contest that Brady's Buccaneers won by a narrow margin. One of the most memorable moments from the game -- Green Bay's decision to settle for a field goal in a one-score difference deep in Tampa Bay territory -- has lived on through internet memes and conversational jabs in the months that have followed, and Brady didn't miss an opportunity to tie that into his tweet regarding Wednesday's news:

Brady's lone victory in The Match means he'll enter July's event undefeated. Rodgers will have to wait until the 2021 NFL season to potentially get revenge on Brady, but he can attempt to earn a little redemption in a different arena in Montana over the summer.

Related Content

news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on doing job, not on expectations in new home

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s move south to Carolina meant the relief of the eternally high pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in New York. That doesn't mean Darnold doesn't expect plenty of himself in his second NFL act.
news

'Loaded' Rams roster has Robert Woods talking Super Bowl

In some ways, the Los Angeles Rams are revamped. In all ways on offense, wide receiver Robert Woods sees the roster as "loaded' and it has him and his teammates talking and thinking about a return to the Super Bowl.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for No. 3 pick

Though his ankle "feels great," Jimmy Garoppolo admitted Tuesday that when he heard the 49ers had traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft, "it took a while to process everything." 
news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it. The Cowboys QB was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities and said it was a "great day" as he continued working his way back from a devastating ankle injury.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers knows how Packers feel about him

Matt LaFleur might not be the target of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' scorn, but the third-year Packers coach remains the go-to guy for a response to the latest Rodgers revelations.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger criticism blown 'out of proportion'

Steelers DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ has come to Ben Roethlisberger's defense throughout the offseason, placing the onus on the team's 2020 tailspin on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, Heyward took further exception to the notion that Big Ben won't be good in 2021.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB ﻿Najee Harris﻿ to his four-year rookie deal. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW