Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

We saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers duke it out on a grand football stage in January.
Come July, they'll face off on the links.
Brady and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson will battle Rodgers and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in the latest edition of The Match on July 6. The showdown, which was announced Wednesday, will be the fourth edition of the lauded match play event that most recently saw Mickelson pair with NBA hall of famer Charles Barkley to defeat soon-to-be-enshrined Pro Football Hall of Fame Peyton Manning and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.
Brady has participated in this event once before, playing alongside Mickelson a year ago in a match against Manning and golf legend Tiger Woods. This will be Rodgers' first appearance in the event, which will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.
Brady and Rodgers seldom squared off on the football field prior to their meeting in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, a contest that Brady's Buccaneers won by a narrow margin. One of the most memorable moments from the game -- Green Bay's decision to settle for a field goal in a one-score difference deep in Tampa Bay territory -- has lived on through internet memes and conversational jabs in the months that have followed, and Brady didn't miss an opportunity to tie that into his tweet regarding Wednesday's news:
Brady's lone victory in The Match means he'll enter July's event undefeated. Rodgers will have to wait until the 2021 NFL season to potentially get revenge on Brady, but he can attempt to earn a little redemption in a different arena in Montana over the summer.