Toe injury won't sideline Lions rookie RB Best for long

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahvid Best, who left a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with pain in his right big toe, is considered day to day because the injury isn't severe, a league source said Monday.
Best likely will not be out long, and there is a good chance he will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz wouldn't elaborate Monday on the nature of Best's injury or the rookie's availability for the trip to Green Bay.
Schwartz said after Sunday's game at Minnesota that Best also was bothered by his toe during the season opener two weeks ago, but the rookie said this was a "totally new" injury.
"I got tackled on a pass I caught over the middle," Best said. "They wrapped me up and tackled me, and I got up and my toe wasn't feeling right."
Former starter Kevin Smith, who hasn't played this season after spending the offseason rehabilitating a torn anterior cruciate ligament, hinted Monday that he expects to be back on the field this weekend.
