Toe injury sidelines Lewis, ends LB's consecutive games streak

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will not play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Warren Sapp reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning."
Sapp said he received a text from Lewis on Sunday morning informing him the toe injury that the linebacker sustained in Week 10 will force him to sit out for the first time in 57 games.
The Ravens later confirmed Lewis wouldn't play, announcing he was inactive for Sunday's game. But it appeared Lewis didn't go down easily, as a team source told NFL Network's Stacey Dales the linebacker reported to the stadium two hours before kickoff to have his foot assessed in the hopes he could play.
But, a source with knowledge of the situation told Dales, the decision for Lewis to sit out was made by the training/medical staff. Lewis wanted to play, but the injury is too fresh to risk further injury and damage. Now the hope and goal is for Lewis to play on Thanksgiving, in a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Lewis, 36, leads the Ravens with 68 tackles this season. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Dannell Ellerbe, according to The Associated Press.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday that Lewis' toe injury likely will sideline him for two games.
Baltimore also placed kick returner David Reed on the inactive list. He lost two fumbles last week in a 22-17 loss to Seattle. Linebacker Sergio Kindle was also on the list.
Wide receiver Lee Evans (ankle) was active for the Ravens. He hasn't played since Week 2 and had been listed as questionable along with Lewis on the team's injury report.