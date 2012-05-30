Todd Haley will make Pittsburgh Steelers' offense better

In regard to routes, the Steelers will likely feature "989" (both outside receivers running go-routes with the tight end going to the post) and "568" (split end runs a comeback with the tight end on a square-in and flanker on a post). These will take advantage of the speed and explosiveness of Mike Wallace and Antonio Brown on the outside, while capitalizing on the precise route-running of Heath Miller. The Steelers will also incorporate some bootleg and waggle passes to complement outside zone runs. Roethlisberger is athletic and mobile enough to work effectively on the perimeter, allowing the Steelers to manufacture more big plays in the passing game without having to risk throwing over the top of defenses.