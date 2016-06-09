Todd Haley: Steelers' goal is still 30 points per game

"Thirty points per game is still a goal," offensive coordinator Todd Haley said, via the team's official website. "I think what we did great last year was we got in the red zone a bunch. We probably scored six out of the 10 times we were in there and we always want that to be better. There's not a lot of separation from us and the top teams in the red, but clearly when you get down into that area of the field you got to come away with points and the more times it's touchdowns the better.