Todd Gurley: 'We're gonna whoop up' on Cowboys

If nothing else McVay has already shown an ability to accentuate the best parts of his offensive players instead of boxing them into an uncomfortable system. If the Rams are this fun to watch for at least a portion of the season moving forward, it was a worthwhile experiment to hire the league's youngest head coach. When was the last time we've heard a Rams player challenging one of the league's elite teams without chuckling to ourselves? How might we have responded to Gurley a year ago at this time?