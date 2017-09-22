Around the NFL

Todd Gurley: 'We're gonna whoop up' on Cowboys

Published: Sep 22, 2017 at 01:40 AM

Fresh off a monstrous, 113-yard, three-touchdown performance against the 49ers, Rams running back Todd Gurley was feeling good.

Good enough to let NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin know on the set of Thursday Night Football that the Cowboys were in trouble next week when Los Angeles heads to AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

"Like I said, we're taking it game by game and just focusing on the future right now, man. Next week, we've got Dallas. We've got a little break. So we're gonna whoop up on your 'Boys," Gurley said, laughing, after the Rams' 41-39 victory.

I'm assuming that this will be viewed by many as an inconsistent star player puffing out his chest after wins over the Colts (0-2) and 49ers (0-3) to start the season, but I'm all for a little bit of peacocking right now. This team was trapped in a cycle of ineffective offensive coordinators during the Jeff Fisher era and, while the Sean McVay era will eventually hit its rocky patches, this Rams team deserves to enjoy themselves a little bit before the meatier portion of their schedule hits.

During Thursday's win, Jared Goff, a former Bear-Raid quarterback, got to chuck the ball around for the second time in three games, logging almost 10.5 yards per completion. Gurley matched his touchdown total from 2016 in his third game of the season. Even Sammy Watkins, before being evaluated for a concussion, got to showcase his superior deep ball skills.

If nothing else McVay has already shown an ability to accentuate the best parts of his offensive players instead of boxing them into an uncomfortable system. If the Rams are this fun to watch for at least a portion of the season moving forward, it was a worthwhile experiment to hire the league's youngest head coach. When was the last time we've heard a Rams player challenging one of the league's elite teams without chuckling to ourselves? How might we have responded to Gurley a year ago at this time?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

