Todd Gurley runs Rams to road victory over 49ers

The running back has averaged 3.8 yards per carry in three games, but received his largest workload of the season against the 49ers, toting the ball 28 times for 113 yards (4.0 average) and two rushing touchdowns. He did his damage early and often, scoring twice in the first quarter (one rushing, one receiving) and again just before halftime. Gurley broke tackles and churned up yards to provide balance to the Rams' attack, which in turn allowed Jared Goff slightly more time to throw later in the contest against a fierce Niners rush.