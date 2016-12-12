Around the NFL

Todd Gurley: Rams' offense looked 'middle school'

Published: Dec 11, 2016 at 11:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams' anemic offense continued its season-long Pop Warner-level standard in Sunday's 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, turning the ball over five times and totaling just 312 yards.

"We looked like a middle school offense out there," running back Todd Gurley said after the loss, via ESPN.com. "I mean, I'm going to be quiet. My mom said if you don't have anything good to say, don't even say it. I'm just going to leave it as that."

It's difficult to hear that "middle school" accusation without wondering what offensive coordinator Rob Boras has done to keep his job beyond this season. The latest in a string of ineffective play callers under coach Jeff Fisher, Boras' group is averaging 14.9 points per game, good for last place in the NFL.

Coaches can't hang it all on rookie quarterback Jared Goff either. The Rams scored a mere 15.4 points per game before the rookie came on to downgrade the offense (13.8 PPG) the last four contests.

If the Rams' passing game has been a disappointment, their running game has been an epic tragedy. On Sunday, Gurley earned a meager 61 rushing yards on 16 carries -- he did punch in the Rams' first touchdown of the game -- and added three receptions for 22 yards. Gurley does not have a 100-yard rushing game this season. Since 1970, no running back that played all his team's games has averaged as many carries per game as Gurley (17.5) without reaching 100-plus rush yards at least once, per NFL Research.

Gurley was asked after Sunday's loss -- the Rams' eighth in nine games -- whether everyone was showing up.

"I don't," the running back replied. "I really don't. We're just going through the motions. It looks like everybody's just playing to get through."

Fisher tied an NFL record with his 165th career loss on Sunday. Gurley defended the coaches, stating the players are the ones on the field. If it's not the coaches running the middle school offense, then what can the Rams do to get back on track the final three games?

"I really don't know," he said. "I really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really don't know. We all got to figure that out."

Really.

UPDATE: The Ramsannounced Monday they were relieving Jeff Fisher of his coaching duties.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoing surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

news

Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career

Giants' Brian Daboll will begin his head coaching career against the same team that gave him his NFL start 22 years ago. New York squares off against the New England Patriots tonight, live on NFL Network.

news

Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson is eager to put on the pads again in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

news

Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor: Battling for Eagles roster spot 'a humbling experience'

Taken in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is now battling for a roster spot. The TCU product admits it's "a humbling experience," but he's "putting my head down and going to work."

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

news

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

The No. 9 Lions jersey, made famous in Detroit by Matthew Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers' QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation

Mitch Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the Steelers' QB competition, but for how long will he maintain the job? What was Bucs CB Carlton Davis thinking when lining up versus Tyreek Hill in today's joint practice with Miami? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW