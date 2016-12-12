Todd Gurley: Rams' offense looked 'middle school'

If the Rams' passing game has been a disappointment, their running game has been an epic tragedy. On Sunday, Gurley earned a meager 61 rushing yards on 16 carries -- he did punch in the Rams' first touchdown of the game -- and added three receptions for 22 yards. Gurley does not have a 100-yard rushing game this season. Since 1970, no running back that played all his team's games has averaged as many carries per game as Gurley (17.5) without reaching 100-plus rush yards at least once, per NFL Research.