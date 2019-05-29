Todd Gurley planning to play closer to 218 lbs in 2019

Part of the Todd Gurley 2019 Maintenance Program includes the Los Angeles Rams running back shedding a few pounds to play lighter this season.
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Wednesday on Up To The Minute Live that part of the plan is for Gurley to play about six pounds lighter than he was at last season.
"The one change that Todd Gurley is going to make, and this is according to (personal trainer) Travelle Gaines, and this is in conjunction with the Rams, is Todd Gurley's goal is to play close closer to 218 pounds this season, last year he played closer to 224, 225," Wyche said. "McVay has said by lightening the load a little bit, they're going to make him a little more agile, maybe make him a little more dangerous in the passing game.
"Is there any lingering effects from the ACL injury Todd Gurley had when he was at the University of Georgia? Yes, that is common with all athletes. It is not an everyday thing. Now, is there anything medical that the Rams or anyone is worrying about that's going to diminish Todd Gurley? Absolutely not. This is simply a maintenance program, something to take the load off so Todd Gurley can be better later in the season as oppose to maybe not having as much left."
Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that while Gurley isn't taking part in OTAs with the team, he's been at the facility working out, and the team is pleased with his progress.
The goal of the offseason program is to take it easier on the running back's knee. Wyche noted that the trainers aren't having Gurley do drills that include a heavy-pounding element, such as running hills or sand dunes, but the workouts aren't much different than last year.
Gurley's knee issues wiped out the end of his regular season and led to questions about his usage in the Super Bowl loss. Given the importance of the two-time first-team All-Pro running back and former NFL Offensive Player of Year to the Rams' offense, questions about Gurley and his usage won't go away anytime soon. Even if the running back begins the season with his normal workload, queries will linger about whether it's wise to sustain that pace once again. As such, his process and the Rams' plan with their Pro Bowl back will be worth monitoring the rest of the year.