Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell among Players of the Month

Published: Jan 04, 2018

Todd Gurley was having an MVP-caliber year long before the final month of the regular season. On Thursday, the prolific running back was recognized for his on-field accomplishments over what was a memorable December for the Los Angeles Rams and their fans.

Gurley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month by the league, becoming the first Rams player since Marshall Faulk to earn the honor in the same season (2000, 2001). In four games, Gurley finished with 440 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 22 catches for 302 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He finished the season second in league rushing yards (1,305) behind Kansas City Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt.

It remains to be seen if Gurley's strong finish will be enough to earn him the league's MVP award at NFL Honors next month.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month after registering 19 tackles, five sacks and a blocked pass. He is the first linebacker in Cardinals history to earn the distinction.

San Francisco 49ers kickerRobbie Gould took home NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. Gould was perfect over the month, going 18 for 18 on field-goal attempts.

Gurley wasn't the only running back to have a big month on the ground. Le'Veon Bell was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month after the Pittsburgh Steelers star rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Bell finished third in league rushing at 1,291 yards this season.

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors after playing a big role in lifting the franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 1999. Poyer had three interceptions -- including one he returned for a touchdown against the Patriots -- and 30 tackles. He also blocked four passes.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Butker made 15 of the 18 field goals he attempted and finished the season 28 for 28 on extra-point attempts. Butker is the first rookie kicker to win Player of the Month since the honor made its debut in 1986.

In addition, the NFL named New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore the league's Defensive Rookie of the Month and Chiefs running backKareem Hunt the Offensive Rookie of the Month.

