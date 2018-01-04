Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell among Players of the Month

Gurley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month by the league, becoming the first Rams player since Marshall Faulk to earn the honor in the same season (2000, 2001). In four games, Gurley finished with 440 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 22 catches for 302 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He finished the season second in league rushing yards (1,305) behind Kansas City Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt.