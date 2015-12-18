Todd Gurley, Jameis Winston lead rookie watch

2. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback: Winston was confused by Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams early, was off the mark on several throws and tossed the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. On the flip side, he passed for a franchise rookie record 363 yards and a couple of scores while playing from behind. The Bucs won't be going to the playoffs, but they have their offensive nucleus in place.