Todd Gurley is Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Oct 05, 2015 at 04:39 PM

St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley finished with 146 yards on 19 carries in a win over the Arizona Cardinals to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors. Gurley raked in 46 percent of the vote to finish ahead of San Diego Chargers kicker Josh Lambo (19 percent), Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith (14), Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (9).

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Todd Gurley, St. Louis Rams

Gurley rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries (7.7 avg.) in the Rams' 24-22 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Josh Lambo, San Diego Chargers

Lambo made three field goals and three extra points, including the game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chargers the win against the Cleveland Browns.

Duke Johnson, Jr., Cleveland Browns

Johnson had 116 scrimmage yards (31 rushing, 85 receiving) including a 34-yard touchdown reception at San Diego.

Za'Darius Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Smith totaled four tackles and his first two career sacks in the Ravens' overtime win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yeldon rushed for 105 yards in the Jaguars' game against the Indianapolis Colts.

