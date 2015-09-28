Around the NFL

Todd Gurley: I didn't get to show my explosiveness yet

Published: Sep 28, 2015 at 02:50 AM
After much anticipation, No. 10 overall pick Todd Gurley played his first football game since blowing out an ACL on Nov. 15, 2014.

The St. Louis Rams' running back entered the 12-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers early in the second quarter and took his first carry for two yards.

"I knew I was going to be fine after that," Gurley said of getting hit, via ESPN. "It definitely felt good to just be back out there on the field again."

The Rams predictably kept the rookie's carries to a minimum. Gurley toted the ball just nine times for six yards as St. Louis' offense could get nothing going on the ground or otherwise.

Despite the lackluster start to his career, Gurley said he didn't feel rusty. However, the back admitted it'll take time before he's back to full speed.

"It's just the first game," Gurley said. "I've got to get in the groove of things.

"I feel like I've still got the explosiveness. I definitely didn't get to show it today but like I said, we'll pick back up on things and try to get things rolling next week."

As we witnessed Sunday, the Rams need a playmaker with the ability Gurley displayed in college to carry the offensive load for a team that lacked an identity in Week 3. Expect the rookie's work to increase steadily each week.

