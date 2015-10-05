Todd Gurley has breakout performance in Rams win

Gurley was the workhorse on many of the Rams' second-half drives, but he never saw the end zone -- that was reserved for wide recever Tavon Austin, who also had a breakout road performance with two touchdowns. Gurley had a great chance to score his first touchdown as a pro with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. On a third-and-12 from the Cardinals' 38-yard line, Gurley took the ball left and through the first lines of defense, bursting down the sidelines towards his first score. However, with the Cardinals without any timeouts and the clock running, Gurley made a savvy veteran move -- one the Around the NFL team admires -- and sat on the ball at the eight-yard line, preserving the Rams' 24-22 win. If sacrificing personal glory for a much-needed victory doesn't show greatness on the road, what does?