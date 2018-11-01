Todd Gurley could set TD record if Rams don't get in the way

But the more difficult obstacle could come from Gurley's own team. The Rams hold the early lead for the top spot in the NFC playoffs after an 8-0 start. Considering the ease of the division -- both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers look like bottom feeders -- and the abundance of mediocrity within the conference, Los Angeles could conceivably lock up the No. 1 seed with multiple weeks left in the regular season. Only the Saints stand in a decent position to challenge the Rams at present, and the two teams face off on Sunday in Week 9. Should New Orleans fall, the road to the Super Bowl would almost certainly run through Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.