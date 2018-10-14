Around the NFL

Todd Gurley celebrates career rushing performance

Published: Oct 14, 2018 at 03:13 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

In the Los Angeles Rams' sixth win of the season in as many games, Todd Gurley carried the load -- and his team -- on his way to a career day.

Gurley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, ran for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns in L.A.'s 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

"Man, [the] O-line, tight ends, quarterback, everybody did a great job of just opening the holes, and [I] took care of the rest," Gurley said after the game. "Just thank God we came here in a tough environment and got the win, and you know, it felt good, but credit to those big boys up front."

"He's an extremely important part of what we want to do," Rams coach Sean McVay added. "I thought he was outstanding really throughout the whole day, made an impact in a variety of ways, ran hard. I thought the guys [on the offensive line] did an excellent job handling a really good front in the run game. We were able to stay ahead of the chains really with an exception of some things with me putting us in bad spots. We ran the football extremely efficiently and you can't say enough about Todd and the other 10 that were instrumental in being able to do that."

Gurley's previous high was 159 yards in his third career game back in 2015. He is the first Rams players to rush for over 200 yards with two scores since Marshall Faulk did so late in the 2001 season.

Gurley and the Rams weren't the first team to have outsized success running against the Broncos. Denver became the first team in league history to concede a 200-yard rushing game to opposing players in consecutive games of the same season; the Broncos gave up 219 rushing yards to Jets tailback Isaiah Crowell in Week 5.

In addition to his career- and season-high rushing yards, Gurley also set season-bests with 28 carries and 7.4 yards per carry.

Entering Sunday evening, Gurley leads the league in rushing yards (623), rushing touchdowns (9), yards from scrimmage (870) and total touchdowns (11). He is on pace for career highs in rushing yards (1,661), rushing TDs (24), yards from scrimmage (2,320) and total touchdowns (29.3).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo confirms he's 49ers' starter, even if Kyle Shanahan won't say it

The answer, according to the 49ers' unofficial depth chart,  to who is the San Francisco starting quarterback is the one we expected all along: ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains QB1 in the Bay Area.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) limited in practice 

The big question for Big Blue this week: will ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ be ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday? Wednesday's designation offered a glimpse into what the answer might be.
news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring. In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

The Ravens add RB depth while the Vikings locked down one of its starters ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz fully participates in practice Wednesday, will play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, once feared to potentially be lost for a large chunk of the season due to foot surgery, will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colts HC Frank Reich said. He's on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Trevor Lawrence selected team captain by Jaguars teammates

Trevor Lawrence is already bearing the weight of a franchise's hopes on his shoulders. He'll do so with a C patch on his chest. Lawrence was named a Jaguars team captain following a team vote, James Palmer reports.
news

T.J. Watt participates in practice; Ben Roethlisberger says pay LB

Steelers LB T.J. Watt was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this summer. Does that mean a contract is on the horizon for the star defender?
news

Texans trading CB Bradley Roby to Saints

The Saints have added a valuable veteran to their secondary. New Orleans is trading for Texans starting corner ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to play Week 1: 'We'll recalibrate as we go'

As expected, the Texans don't plan on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ suiting up for the season opener against the Jaguars.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'My expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further'

The Arizona Cardinals have been couched for the postseason the last five years, but GM Steve Keim is shooting a bit higher for 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW