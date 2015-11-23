Todd Bowles' patience running thin with Devin Smith

Devin Smith hasn't been productive on the field this season and the patience from his head coach is running thin. Smith's lackluster rookie campaign was highlighted yesterday when he dropped what would have been a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and it doesn't take much effort to notice that the Jets lost 24-17 to the Houston Texans -- by a touchdown.
"Our rookies have got to stop being rookies," Jets coach Todd Bowles said, according to the New York Daily News. "They need to grow up. They get paid like everybody else and they've got to start acting like they're not in college anymore."
The rookie out of Ohio State was thrown at four times during the loss and didn't haul in any of the four passes. He has just seven catches for 82 yards on the season.
Smith's forgettable performance comes a week after he fumbled a kickoff return that resulted in a Bills touchdown. Yet, the receiver is confident that he'll get over his rookie slump.
"It's tough, but I know my time is coming," Smith sad. "So I'm just going to keep working hard. When that day comes, everybody will know."
While Bowles' patience is waning, it's too early to lose faith in Smith. For Jets fans it's tough to see their young wideout struggle when their Big Blue roommates had a breakout rookie receiver last year. But the Ohio State product still has time to prove himself. After all, he's just a rookie.