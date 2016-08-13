Todd Bowles: Geno Smith is No. 2 right now for Jets

The much-maligned quarterback recently opened up about being agitated over his current position on the New York Jets' depth chart.
"Every day I'm pissed off until I get my job back," Smith said, per ESPN. "Until I'm a starting quarterback, I'm pissed off every day. That's my mentality, that's my competitive nature. I want to win so badly, deep inside of me. I'm not pissed off at anyone, but I do believe I'm a starting quarterback in this league, and I believe I can do great things."
Unfortunately for Smith, he's staying steady and in the No. 2 spot -- for now.
"Geno is No. 2 right now. He ain't making no competition after one preseason game," Jets coach Todd Bowles said Saturday. "Geno is No. 2, (Ryan Fitzpatrick) is No. 1, Bryce (Petty) is three and (Christian) Hackenberg in four."
Smith, primarily going up against backups, was solid in New York's first preseason tilt. The fourth-year QB completed 8 of 14 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Fitzpatrick went 3 for 4 for 72 passing yards in limited action.
Nothing to write home about from either quarterback. Fitzpatrick has to light the place on fire if he's going to lose his job to Smith. As a competitor, Smith shouldn't be satisfied at his current position. Yet he should be underwhelmed about his mediocre play thus far in his career, which is exactly why the quarterback's in this predicament.