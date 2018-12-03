Around the NFL

Todd Bowles 'fuming' after 'dumb mistakes' cost Jets

Published: Dec 03, 2018 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A normally even-keeled, mild-mannered Todd Bowles is finally firing back as the end draws near in New York.

The Jets coach was hot after his team squandered a 16-point lead to lose 26-22 to the Tennessee Titans.

"I'm fuming," he said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I may not show it here, but, yeah, I'm fuming."

The Jets fell to 3-9 on the season.

"I don't know how many [penalties] we had, but it felt like we had one every play," Bowles steamed. "It cost us, and it's disgusting."

Eleven. The Jets committed 11 penalties for 96 yards.

Bowles, who seems destined to join jettisoned head coaches Hue Jackson and Mike McCarthy, was asked his message to a plunging team.

"Pissed off. Frustrated. Look in the mirror, just look in the mirror," he said. "We won't be a good football team until we're a smart football team."

The Jets have now lost 18 of their last 23 games under Bowles. With Sam Darnold sitting out, there is little to be optimistic about in New York. The defense is inconsistent, can't get stops when needed, and struggles to pressure the quarterback. The offense is an unimaginative mishmash that can't coax more out of lesser players. And the mental mistakes come in bunches, which speaks to a poorly coached team.

"We played the same way the whole day, and just dumb mistakes at dumb times cost us ballgames," Bowles said. "That's why we're in the position we're in."

Jamal Adams, the best player on the field Sunday, defended the coaching staff, placing blame for another flop on the players.

"We need discipline in here, period," Adams said. "It's not the coaches, man. That game is on us. We gave it to them. ... No disrespect, but it bothers me that we keep hearing [it's the coaches' fault]. It's not their fault."

By the end of the month it won't likely matter who should shoulder the blame for another lost season, and Gang Green will be looking for its latest new head coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

The Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson not dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
news

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III arrested on charge of DUI resulting in death

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, police announced.
news

Packers release LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief. The Packers are releasing the linebacker after just two games with the club.
news

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: 'I feel a lot better now' after playing through torn ligaments in wrist

With the game hanging in the balance Monday night, Chris Jones came through for the Chiefs. We now have an explanation for Jones' up-and-down 2021 season: He's been playing hurt.
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'I need to do a better job' of getting Odell Beckham involved in Browns' offense

It's a tired storyline at this point of the ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ experiment in Cleveland, but the numbers (or lack thereof) do not lie: The Browns are not giving enough attention to OBJ.
news

Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 sixth-round pick

Kansas City is bolstering its pass rush ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Chiefs are acquiring edge rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: Trade package for RB Ronald Jones 'would have to be extraordinary'

Based on the way the season began for Ronald Jones, one might think the Buccaneers would take a bag of footballs and a handful of magic beans for him in a trade. But as Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, any interest in the Bucs' backup rusher will instead have to meet a high bar, according to coach Bruce Arians.
news

Joe Judge: Giants burned timeouts early in loss to Chiefs because 'headsets were going out'

Trailing by three in the final minute and change of a prime-time game against the Chiefs, the Giants sure could've used even one of their timeouts. The problem: They didn't have any left to burn.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW