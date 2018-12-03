Todd Bowles 'fuming' after 'dumb mistakes' cost Jets

The Jets have now lost 18 of their last 23 games under Bowles. With Sam Darnold sitting out, there is little to be optimistic about in New York. The defense is inconsistent, can't get stops when needed, and struggles to pressure the quarterback. The offense is an unimaginative mishmash that can't coax more out of lesser players. And the mental mistakes come in bunches, which speaks to a poorly coached team.