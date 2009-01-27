To Roethlisberger, Super Bowl XLIII is just another game

Said Roethlisberger: "A lot of these quarterbacks, they are 'pretty' players. They put up big numbers, but you know what? I'll take a win. I just like to win football games, and I guess that is what I do. I don't care how I do it -- if I throw for 300 yards or 100 yards. If we win the game, that's all that matters to me. Of course, I do want to play better than I did (in the Super Bowl) last time because I felt like I let the guys down and I didn't help them win the game. To me, it's about trying to win another one."