To Richard Sherman's haters: Give it up, appreciate his greatness

We were sitting in the team meeting room one day prepping for the Bengals; I always sat in the second row from where Coach Pete Carroll spoke, and Sherm and receiver Doug Baldwin were in the first row. At one point, Sherm turned to me and said that he was going to shut A.J. Green down. AND get a pick. I had my doubts. I knew he had skills, but I didn't know how he would handle one of the league's best young receivers in Green. Sherm proceeded to talk and asked me what I thought about the idea of him telling the world his projection after he shut down his fellow rookie. I thought it was brilliant, especially because if Sherm did in fact shut down Cincy's star and was telling the world about it afterward, then there was a good chance we won the game. Green finished that game with four catches on 10 targets for 63 yards and a TD. Sherm also balled out with a pick (the first of his career), four tackles and three PBUs. We ended up losing this game, but it set Sherm up for his manifested success. And he did it his way.