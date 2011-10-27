To make a playoff run, Lions need more third-down runs

The game of Russian roulette that Jim Schwartz's staff is playing can be seen most clearly on the middle-of-the-road third-down play (third down and 4-to-6 yards). While every team in the league is usually going to throw the ball in that situation, a draw or some form of delayed handoff is also a common play call in that scenario. First, because it occasionally springs a big play, and second, because it takes some of the onus off the quarterback and pass protection.