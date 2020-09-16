'TNF' injury report: Jarvis Landry (hip) questionable for Browns

The Cleveland Browns could be without star receiver Jarvis Landry for Thursday Night Football's bout with interstate rival Cincinnati.

Landry was officially listed as questionable to play due to a hip injury.

The veteran receiver missed practice on Tuesday and was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice. Landry was not on Monday's injury report.

Landry played 46 of 67 snaps in Sunday's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He caught 5 of 6 targets for 61 yards in the season opener.

If Landry can't go in Week 2, expect more chances for Rashard Higgins opposite Odell Beckham Jr.

In addition to Landry, both starting tackles Jack Conklin (ankle/finger) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (shin), as well as center JC Tretter (knee) are questionable, as is OT Chris Hubbard (ankle) and edge rusher Olivier Vernon (abdomen). The offensive line could be in trouble if multiple o-lineman have to sit tomorrow night.

Browns corner Kevin Johnson (liver), linebacker Jacob Phillips (Knee), corner Greedy Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) were all ruled out.

For the Bengals, star DT Geno Atkins (shoulder) is out, as is DT Mike Daniels (groin) and safety Shawn Williams (calf).

It's notable that Cincy kicker Randy Bullock (calves) is not listed on the injury report after getting in full practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bullock badly botched a potential game-tying field goal in Sunday's loss to the Chargers and immediately grabbed his calf.