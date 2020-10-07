'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) will again be without several big-name offensive players.

Ahead of Thursday night's tilt airing on NFL Network and FOX, and streaming on Amazon Prime Video against the 3-1 Chicago Bears, the Bucs ruled out WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) and WR Justin Watson (chest).

It's the second consecutive game missed by Godwin, who also sat out Week 2 due to a concussion.

Running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ (ankle) is listed as doubtful, meaning Ronald Jones should once again shoulder the load in the Bucs backfield.

Receivers ﻿Mike Evans﻿ (ankle) and ﻿Scott Miller﻿ (hip/groin) were listed as questionable. Evans missed practice all week, and Miller got in limited work on Wednesday. Evans has battled injury all season but hasn't missed a game. Miller has become one of Tom Brady's favorite targets, particularly down the field. If either joins Godwin on the sideline, it'd be a big blow versus a solid Bears secondary.

For Chicago, defensive back ﻿Deon Bush﻿ (hamstring) is listed was ruled out, DB ﻿Sherrick McManis﻿ (hamstring) is doubtful and WR ﻿Darnell Mooney﻿ (shoulder) is questionable. Pass rusher ﻿Khalil Mack﻿, who was limited earlier in the week, wasn't given a designation and will play Thursday night.