NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

Published: Oct 07, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) will again be without several big-name offensive players.

Ahead of Thursday night's tilt airing on NFL Network and FOX, and streaming on Amazon Prime Video against the 3-1 Chicago Bears, the Bucs ruled out WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) and WR Justin Watson (chest).

It's the second consecutive game missed by Godwin, who also sat out Week 2 due to a concussion.

Running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ (ankle) is listed as doubtful, meaning Ronald Jones should once again shoulder the load in the Bucs backfield.

Receivers ﻿Mike Evans﻿ (ankle) and ﻿Scott Miller﻿ (hip/groin) were listed as questionable. Evans missed practice all week, and Miller got in limited work on Wednesday. Evans has battled injury all season but hasn't missed a game. Miller has become one of Tom Brady's favorite targets, particularly down the field. If either joins Godwin on the sideline, it'd be a big blow versus a solid Bears secondary.

For Chicago, defensive back ﻿Deon Bush﻿ (hamstring) is listed was ruled out, DB ﻿Sherrick McManis﻿ (hamstring) is doubtful and WR ﻿Darnell Mooney﻿ (shoulder) is questionable. Pass rusher ﻿Khalil Mack﻿, who was limited earlier in the week, wasn't given a designation and will play Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears will kick off Thursday from Soldier Field at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NFL Network and FOX and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes, other players react to latest COVID-19 developments in NFL

Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that his embrace with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore﻿ following Monday's game was "a little bit of a mental lapse" on his part and he was just trying to show sportsmanship after the win.
news

Updated protocol includes requirement for 'mask compliance officers' among Tier 1 staff

In the latest COVID-19 protocols sent out to teams, they must identify at least three Tier 1 staff members as "mask compliance officers" who will be responsible for policing mask use, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB vs. Cardinals with Sam Darnold injured

The New York Jets will start veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as Sam Darnold continues to battle a shoulder injury suffered last week.
news

Romeo Crennel believes Texans have 'ability' to get back into playoff hunt

Though the Texans are 0-4 to start the season, interim head coach Romeo Crennel believes they have the ability to get back into the playoffs.
news

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney asked about joining Deshaun Watson in Houston: 'Next question'

The speculation on who will be the next Texans coach has already begun. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be interested in joining his former QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.
news

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is the right man to lead them back to prominence. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.
news

Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, names Kyle Allen starting QB vs. Rams

The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, while former starter ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ goes to the bench.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

Tom Brady nabbed his first NFC weekly award, while Myles Garrett's big Sunday earned him honors as well. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week went to a non-quarterback for the first time this season. 
news

Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

Tennessee's return to the facility, and perhaps to game action, is on hold. Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL