Titans WR A.J. Brown had 'cleanup' surgery on both knees

Published: Jan 19, 2021 at 07:07 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown had himself a stellar 2020 season.

His campaign is all the more impressive in light of news he divulged on Tuesday, as he announced on social media that he had surgery on both knees. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Titans wideout had a "cleanup in both knees" and should be sidelined for a "few weeks," but nothing that should impact his 2021 season.

"Nobody knew. They told me I was done for the year, like in Week 2. Told me I was done for the year in like Week 2. I played all year. I ended up making the Pro Bowl. Didn't know how I was gonna do it. I did it," Brown said.

Brown missed Weeks 2 and 3 this season with a bone bruise in his knee and returned in Week 5 for the Titans (Week 4 was their bye week). Brown posted 70 receptions, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns during a sophomore campaign that garnered him the aforementioned Pro Bowl acclaim and racked up a bevy of highlight reel plays.

It appears he toughed it out in the early going to put together a stellar season and all signs point to him being ready to put together another one.

"This is real talk," Brown said, "I'm going to be the best receiver in the NFL."

