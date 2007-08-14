Titans' Young: 'I apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vince Young is a bit of a perfectionist and hates losing. Admitting he did something wrong wasn't easy for the Titans quarterback, either.
Young finally talked with reporters Monday about why coach Jeff Fisher benched him for the Titans' preseason opener, a 14-6 loss to Washington, after declining to speak immediately after Saturday night's game.
"Broke the rules," Young said. "Can't play. Got to go by the rules."
Before the next question could be asked, Young said, "Next question, man. Next question."
Asked if he knew he had broken a team rule, Young added, "Next question."
Fisher declined to say which rule Young broke in announcing before kickoff that he benched the quarterback. The 2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year will start against New England in the Titans' next exhibition. Young finally admitted he left the team hotel Friday night to sleep at home after being asked if he felt he had let his teammates down.
"If I did, I apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans, to everybody. To me, I really feel like I'm not a bad guy, but I made a bad decision to try to go home and get some rest in my own bed and should've told Coach. But I didn't. That's the consequences," Young said.
It wasn't easy for Young to watch, and fans paying full price for their tickets were disappointed by not seeing whether the quarterback has improved since leading the Titans to an 8-8 record as a rookie.
"It's unfortunate that he was not able to play in the game," Fisher said. "I know there were a lot of fans that came out there to see him play. We all are sorry for that but we'll move on. He's going to play next week and the week after and the week after. We've put it behind us and moved on."
Young said it felt like being punished by his mother for not doing his homework.
"It's in the past right now, and I'm moving on right now," he said.
He kept trying to change the subject. "It happens. You know I was the one that got singled out, so being one of the leaders I can't do the stuff, do that. At the same time, I guess he got this message across to the rest of the team. Now we're moving on. Now it's time to get ready for the team we got this week," Young said.
Notes: Rookie defensive end Jacob Ford hurt a leg during drills and had to be carted off the field. Coach Jeff Fisher said the sixth-round draft pick out of Central Arkansas was being evaluated but may have injured his Achilles tendon. ... RB LenDale White, already slated to start Friday night at New England in rotation with Chris Brown, sat out practice with a mild sprained ankle. DT Jesse Mahelona (ankle) also sat out. But DE Travis LaBoy practiced for the first time in nearly two weeks. RG Benji Olson, who sat out the exhibition game, also practiced. ... CB Andre Woolfolk visited a specialist Monday because of a hamstring injury that has kept him off the practice field. ... LB Keith Bulluck gave out school supplies and shoes through his foundation to 330 children in custody of the Department of Children's Services, including 30 who came to practice.
