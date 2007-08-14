Titans' Young: 'I apologize to my teammates, coaches, fans'

Notes: Rookie defensive end Jacob Ford hurt a leg during drills and had to be carted off the field. Coach Jeff Fisher said the sixth-round draft pick out of Central Arkansas was being evaluated but may have injured his Achilles tendon. ... RB LenDale White, already slated to start Friday night at New England in rotation with Chris Brown, sat out practice with a mild sprained ankle. DT Jesse Mahelona (ankle) also sat out. But DE Travis LaBoy practiced for the first time in nearly two weeks. RG Benji Olson, who sat out the exhibition game, also practiced. ... CB Andre Woolfolk visited a specialist Monday because of a hamstring injury that has kept him off the practice field. ... LB Keith Bulluck gave out school supplies and shoes through his foundation to 330 children in custody of the Department of Children's Services, including 30 who came to practice.