Titans' Young finding plenty of targets for passes in camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -The biggest question Tennessee faced the past few months was who would catch passes from Vince Young. Now the Titans' problem might be figuring out which receivers to keep.
Veteran Eric Moulds, signed for the league minimum just before training camp opened, is a lock for the roster. The man with 11 years in the NFL had more catches last season (57) than the rest of the Titans' receivers combined (45) in 2006.
The only other receiver whose name might be recognized outside of Titans' headquarters is David Givens, the free-agent signee in 2006 from New England. But he's busy rehabilitating a torn ACL and likely won't be ready for the start of the season.
Moulds, who has more touchdowns (49) than any of these other receivers have starts in the NFL, sees a very talented and very young group.
"We don't have that much experience at the receiver position. If the guys continue to do what they've been doing and work hard, I think we have a chance to be a really good group," Moulds said.
They let their top two receivers leave in March as free agents, when Drew Bennett signed with St. Louis and Bobby Wade left for Minnesota, rather than overpay to keep them. But that left them with little experience to help Young, who must improve his 51.5 completion percentage as a passer.
Tennessee signed Justin Gage, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound receiver, as a free agent. He brought with him 64 catches for 908 yards.
The pressure also is on a trio of draft picks from 2005. Courtney Roby, Brandon Jones and Roydell Williams have been working hard to improve. Jonathan Orr was drafted last year, and the Titans chose Paul Williams, Chris Davis and Joel Filani this year.
The Titans usually keep six receivers but may be forced to hold onto seven even if Givens starts the season on the physically unable-to-perform list.
So far, Young likes what he's seeing.
"They're in the film room by themselves. They're coming in asking questions not only of me, but Kerry (Collins), and ... you can see it on the field. They are working hard. You don't see a lot of mistakes. The guys making minor mistakes, they're continuing to come out each day," Young said.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher lost his receivers coach Ray Sherman to Dallas during the offseason. Fred Graves took over, pushing the receivers during minicamps with drills that included tossing bricks to each other while running up and down the field.
Moulds, who worked with Graves at Buffalo during some of his best seasons, said the coach was great at taking a receiver's weaknesses and turning them into strengths.
Fisher said Moulds also has been a big help, which is impressive considering Moulds hasn't even been in the offense for two weeks yet. He has 732 career catches for 9,653 yards compared to the 332 receptions for 4,646 yards combined for the others.
"He can talk about body position, hands and eyes and stemming and dropping the hips. Those kinds of things. He's certainly been helpful for the younger guys," Fisher said.
Moulds sees his new teammates very eager to impress after being criticized the past two seasons for not making plays or dropping passes.
"They want to be a good group, and they want to make some plays," he said.