Titans' Young finding plenty of targets for passes in camp

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 01:56 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -The biggest question Tennessee faced the past few months was who would catch passes from Vince Young. Now the Titans' problem might be figuring out which receivers to keep.

Veteran Eric Moulds, signed for the league minimum just before training camp opened, is a lock for the roster. The man with 11 years in the NFL had more catches last season (57) than the rest of the Titans' receivers combined (45) in 2006.

The only other receiver whose name might be recognized outside of Titans' headquarters is David Givens, the free-agent signee in 2006 from New England. But he's busy rehabilitating a torn ACL and likely won't be ready for the start of the season.

Moulds, who has more touchdowns (49) than any of these other receivers have starts in the NFL, sees a very talented and very young group.

"We don't have that much experience at the receiver position. If the guys continue to do what they've been doing and work hard, I think we have a chance to be a really good group," Moulds said.

The Titans certainly hope so.

They let their top two receivers leave in March as free agents, when Drew Bennett signed with St. Louis and Bobby Wade left for Minnesota, rather than overpay to keep them. But that left them with little experience to help Young, who must improve his 51.5 completion percentage as a passer.

Tennessee signed Justin Gage, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound receiver, as a free agent. He brought with him 64 catches for 908 yards.

The pressure also is on a trio of draft picks from 2005. Courtney Roby, Brandon Jones and Roydell Williams have been working hard to improve. Jonathan Orr was drafted last year, and the Titans chose Paul Williams, Chris Davis and Joel Filani this year.

The Titans usually keep six receivers but may be forced to hold onto seven even if Givens starts the season on the physically unable-to-perform list.

So far, Young likes what he's seeing.

"They're in the film room by themselves. They're coming in asking questions not only of me, but Kerry (Collins), and ... you can see it on the field. They are working hard. You don't see a lot of mistakes. The guys making minor mistakes, they're continuing to come out each day," Young said.

Titans coach Jeff Fisher lost his receivers coach Ray Sherman to Dallas during the offseason. Fred Graves took over, pushing the receivers during minicamps with drills that included tossing bricks to each other while running up and down the field.

Moulds, who worked with Graves at Buffalo during some of his best seasons, said the coach was great at taking a receiver's weaknesses and turning them into strengths.

Fisher said Moulds also has been a big help, which is impressive considering Moulds hasn't even been in the offense for two weeks yet. He has 732 career catches for 9,653 yards compared to the 332 receptions for 4,646 yards combined for the others.

"He can talk about body position, hands and eyes and stemming and dropping the hips. Those kinds of things. He's certainly been helpful for the younger guys," Fisher said.

Moulds sees his new teammates very eager to impress after being criticized the past two seasons for not making plays or dropping passes.

"They want to be a good group, and they want to make some plays," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Stars aligned' for DJ Moore on 230-yard, three-TD night in Bears' win over Commanders 

The Chicago Bears traded for DJ Moore for nights like Thursday. The receiver was the best player on the field in Chicago's 40-20 blowout win in D.C., generating eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says change has to start 'at the top' after loss to Bears: 'It's not good enough'

The Washington Commanders got walloped 40-20 by the previously winless Chicago Bears Thursday night. "It's not good enough," head coach Ron Rivera said after the loss. "It starts with me and we're going to go back and look at a lot of things and we're going to get some things corrected and we'll go out and we'll play football."
news

Bears QB Justin Fields on passing of Dick Butkus: 'This one's for him tonight'

Heading into Thursday night with a winless record, the Bears felt some extra inspiration from Chicago legend Dick Butkus, who passed away earlier in the day. Of winning Thursday's game in Butkus' memory, quarterback Justin Fields said, "This one's for him tonight."
news

Justin Fields, Bears snap 14-game losing streak: 'I'm proud of everybody in the building'

Amid a season overflowing with strife on and off the field, the Bears finally found reason to celebrate -- thanks in large part to the right arm of Justin Fields and the gifted grab of DJ Moore -- after besting the Washington Commanders, 40-20. It was the Bears' first win since Oct. 24, 2022.