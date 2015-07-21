Titans WR Justin Hunter released from Virginia jail

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Hunter was released from a city jail in Virginia Beach, Virginia on a $25,000 secured bond Tuesday after being arrested on an assault charge Monday.
Hunter was arraigned Tuesday in Virginia Beach General District Court. His preliminary hearing date was set for Sept. 3.
Hunter is charged with felonious assault after allegedly "stabbing, cutting and wounding" a victim with "malicious intent", all of which would be considered a Class 6 felony in the state of Virginia, Officer Jimmy Carson of the Virginia Beach Police Department told NFL Media. The victim's injuries are considered "serious, but non-life threatening."
The incident took place at a bar on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach on July 3, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department incident report.
Hunter was taken into custody Monday after turning himself in, according to the police.
The Titans released a statement Monday, saying, "We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather more facts."
The 24-year old wideout was born in Virginia Beach.
Hunter, a 2013 second-round pick, played 12 games last season (eight starts) and totaled 28 receptions for 498 yards and three touchdowns.