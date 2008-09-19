Titans WR Gage misses third straight practice with groin injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage missed his third consecutive practice with a groin injury on Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans.
Gage was hurt in last Sunday's 24-7 victory at Cincinnati and has not practiced this week. He did some pre-practice running on Thursday and Friday.
Gage said he's getting better each day. Titans coach Jeff Fisher also indicated that Gage, who tied for the team lead with 55 catches a year ago and has seven this year, is improving.
If Gage cannot play, Brandon Jones would start along with Justin McCareins, and Chris Davis would move up in the rotation. Rookie Lavelle Hawkins could be active for the first time.
Quarterback Vince Young, still nursing a sprained left knee, was declared out.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press