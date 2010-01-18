Titans WR Britt pays $865 in fines after arrest on traffic warrants

Published: Jan 18, 2010 at 10:39 AM

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. -- Authorities say Tennessee Titans wide receiver and former Rutgers star Kenny Britt was arrested in New Jersey on outstanding traffic warrants during a motor vehicle stop.

Police say Britt, 21, was pulled over in Glen Ridge on Friday night and found to have three outstanding traffic warrants from two New Jersey towns totaling $865.

Glen Ridge Police Lt. Fred Egnezzo says the tickets were for minor traffic violations, and Britt paid the $865 and was released.

Britt, a Bayonne, N.J., native, lives in Nashville. Picked by the Titans in 2009, he became the first player from Rutgers ever drafted in the first round.

Egnezzo says Britt didn't retain a lawyer because there was no need after he paid the fines.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

