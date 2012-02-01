Titans WR Britt pays $1,500 fine; other charges dismissed

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Tennessee Titans receiver Kenny Britt has pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge stemming from an arrest in New Jersey.

Britt entered the plea in Hoboken Municipal Court to a charge of disturbing the peace and paid a $1,500 fine.

Britt faced several charges in the June arrest at a car wash, where police said they suspected Britt of carrying a marijuana cigar. Police claimed Britt crushed the cigar and disposed of it. It was not found.

The remaining charges were dismissed Tuesday.

The former Rutgers star has had seven incidents involving police since 2009.

He previously pleaded guilty to a speeding arrest in his hometown of Bayonne, and faces legal troubles in Tennessee.

