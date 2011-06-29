 Skip to main content
Titans WR Britt faces misdemeanor charges, out on $2K bond

Published: Jun 29, 2011 at 10:14 AM

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt was released on $2,000 bond after surrendering himself to Nashville police Wednesday on two outstanding warrants alleging that he provided inaccurate information on separate driver's license applications.

Britt officially was charged with two misdemeanors, fingerprinted and booked before posting bond. Police told *The Tennessean* and WKRN-TV that Britt wasn't home when officers attempted to serve him April 14 with the misdemeanor charges issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

"We are on track to get this thing resolved," Jonathan Farmer, Britt's attorney, told The Tennessean. "He is here in town to deal with this issue and is looking forward to putting it behind him."

Farmer declined to say if Britt would stay in Nashville until his court date or return to his native New Jersey.

Britt's court date on these charges is scheduled for July 18, six days after he has another in Hoboken, N.J., where he faces disorderly persons offenses after a county prosecutor downgraded charges earlier this month. Britt initially was charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing of government function and resisting arrest after detectives suspected he was carrying a marijuana cigar at a carwash.

Britt also recently pleaded guilty to motor vehicle violations related to a speeding arrest in Bayonne, N.J., his hometown.

Britt, who led the Titans with 775 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches last season, has been involved in at least seven incidents with police since he was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, according to The Tennessean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

