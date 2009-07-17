Titans will play in front of sellout crowds at home for 11th straight year

Published: Jul 17, 2009 at 07:56 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans on Saturday continued their sellout streak for home games for the 11th straight year.

Team executive vice president of administration and facilities Don MacLachlan said it took about 3 hours to sell out the 3,000 or so single game tickets for the season. That makes 114 straight games sold out -- every game ever played on LP Field since it opened in 1999.

"Tickets for the Colts game went very, very fast, as you can imagine," MacLachlan said. "The last three to sell out were December games, probably because of the cold weather."

Single-game tickets sold out in about an hour and a half last year. MacLachlan said the economy is likely the reason it took longer this year.

"Some fans told me that in the past they've bought tickets to two games and they were buying only one this time," MacLachlan said. "But that also means more people have the opportunity to purchase tickets."

While some fans had camped out at the box office since Monday, a majority of the tickets were sold over the Internet.

