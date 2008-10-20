Titans' White shedding weight and opposing defenders

It recognizes the role of the passing game but insists on the rock-solid benefits of the running game. Fisher has built his team in this manner -- running the ball, stopping the run -- for cold-weather playoff football. For the long haul. Baltimore is first in the league in rushing attempts per game (35.8) and Tennessee is second (34.3) The top eight NFL rushing teams in attempts per game run it at least 30 times and only one of them (Oakland at No. 5 at 31.7) owns a losing record. Four of them (Tennessee, Carolina, the Giants and Chicago) are divisional leaders. The combined record of the top eight minus Oakland is 32-13.