Titans unveil new uniforms ahead of 2018 season

Published: Apr 04, 2018 at 02:22 PM
Andie Hagemann

New coach, new uniforms.

The Tennessee Titans unveiled their new uniforms at a fan event held in the streets of downtown Nashville on Wednesday night.

"You take our name, the Titans, and in Greek mythology they were gods, giant gods," team controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said per the team's official site. "The thing that Nike started from the beginning was, Titans, it's superiority. So we wanted that feel. It is going to be what you think of a Titan."

The Titans' helmet is now the team's primary navy blue color -- formally white with two navy blue stripes. It has one two-toned silver stripe, which mimics the sword from the franchise's logo.

Like the helmet, the shoulders on the jersey feature the two-toned silver in the shape of a sword. Fun fact: This is the first time Nike has utilized two-tone coloring on jerseys.

The numbers on each jersey are shaped to mimic the Northeast corner of Tennessee as the state appears on a map. Also, the red accents, like the red stars on the inside back of the neckline are similar to the stars on the state flag.

When asked to describe the uniforms in one word, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said, "fierce."

"I think that's the type of football team we want to be," Robinson added. "We talk about being tough, we talk about being dependable, we talk about having a team-first mindset, but the fierceness within a player to go bite a guy's throat is what we want to be."

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Brian Orakpo, tight end Delanie Walker, safety Kevin Byard, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and tackle Taylor Lewan walked onto the stage to reveal the uniforms.

Are these uniforms fierce? You be the judge.

