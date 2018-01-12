Titans unleashed, Matt Ryan vs. the blitz, Norv Turner in Carolina

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Campbell saw this coming.Calais Campbell chose to sign with Jacksonville this offseason precisely because he could imagine the Jaguars being right where they are now: in the playoffs, with a roster full of young, disciplined talent that should be good for years to come. A football fan since childhood, he remembers when the Jaguars joined the league in 1995 and, with Tom Coughlin at the helm, had almost immediate success. And he knows that in his decade in the league, he has watched from a distance the highs and lows they have had recently. He thought the Jaguars had a chance to have another high.