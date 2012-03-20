Titans turn to defense, reach deal with DE Wimbley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive end Kamerion Wimbley on a multi-year deal, wasting little time after being rejected by Peyton Manning.
Terms of Tuesday's deal were not announced.
General manager Ruston Webster said in a statement he liked Wimbley coming out of Florida State as a defensive end in a 4-3 defense, a role Wimbley will play for the Titans.
Agent Joe Linta says Wimbley canceled two other trips because he was really impressed with Titans coach Mike Munchak.
The 6-foot-4 Wimbley has 42.5 career sacks. The 13th pick overall in 2006 had 11 sacks as a rookie in Cleveland. He had 16 sacks in 32 sacks as a linebacker in Oakland the past two seasons before being released last week.