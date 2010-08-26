Titans top pick Morgan's first practice comes on last day of camp

Notes: OT Mike Otto had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Thursday morning. ... Training camp ended with the traditional dizzy bat race for rookies. Veterans doused them with ice water and Gatorade, wrapped them with tape as each rookie took his turn going in circles with the bat. QB Vince Young and RB Chris Johnson upped the challenge by snapping rookies with wet towels. But RB LeGarrette Blount got the worst of it. Most of the Titans gathered around him and helped dump three coolers of ice water over his head. He showed impressive feet, breaking loose of the tape wrapped from his waist down below his knees.